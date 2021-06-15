National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $494.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

