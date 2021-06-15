Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.56. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 15,781 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

