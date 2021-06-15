Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 78,566 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 187,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.