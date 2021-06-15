Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and $579,286.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00053042 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00042323 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,961,371 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

