Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.80. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 127,348 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $60.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

