Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 131,974 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 139.33% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

