Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 131,974 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.05.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 139.33% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.
About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
