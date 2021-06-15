nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. 22,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,348. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

