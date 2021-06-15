Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.33 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $29.33 million and $3.25 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007549 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,955,858 coins and its circulating supply is 17,569,928 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

