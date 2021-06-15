Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cohu by 89.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cohu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 12.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 103.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 234,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

