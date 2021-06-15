Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen Sells 10,000 Shares

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,784.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 14,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$40,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

NLC stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,557. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.57 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.