Neo (NEO) Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $49.48 or 0.00123690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $421.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.90 or 0.08924593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

