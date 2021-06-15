Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.51 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $483.03 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,095.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.35 or 0.06350710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.36 or 0.01569656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00436439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00145758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.17 or 0.00696268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00423375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005948 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040449 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,495,953,703 coins and its circulating supply is 26,692,037,468 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

