Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.17

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $127.77, with a volume of 190453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $367.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

