NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.450-4.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

