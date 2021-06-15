NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. 50,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.