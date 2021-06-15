Neutron (NTRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $164,452.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013284 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.