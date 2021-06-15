New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NGD opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in New Gold by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

