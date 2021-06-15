New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 128,544 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

