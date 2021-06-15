New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 88,092 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 265.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

FMX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -195.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

