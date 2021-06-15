New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.73% of OrthoPediatrics worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

