New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 235,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

