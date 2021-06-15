New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Planet Fitness worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 621,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after buying an additional 43,593 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 752,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,136,000 after buying an additional 227,256 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $6,416,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

