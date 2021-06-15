New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

