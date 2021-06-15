New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.10 and a beta of 2.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.