New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Essent Group worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

