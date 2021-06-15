New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.47 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,277 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.