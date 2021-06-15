New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.88 Million Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Allegheny Technologies worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

