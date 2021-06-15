New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.02 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.