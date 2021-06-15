New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.18 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

