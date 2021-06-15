New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.37 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 1,930.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of BigCommerce worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

