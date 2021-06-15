New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.49 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.14% of Harsco worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

