New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.96 Million Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.70% of EVO Payments worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,330. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

