New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.10 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 229.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of TTEC worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,742,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

