New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.57 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 354.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Resideo Technologies worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

