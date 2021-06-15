New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.66 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PulteGroup by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.