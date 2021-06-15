New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Pentair worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 151.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 14.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $445,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.