New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of TopBuild worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.28.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

