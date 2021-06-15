New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,861 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 131,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of TripAdvisor worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $31,220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $14,075,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

