New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 69,628 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.51% of Colony Capital worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

