New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

