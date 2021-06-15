New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,000 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,027.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.