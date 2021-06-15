New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,208 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Popular worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

