New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,900 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,027 shares of company stock worth $15,549,742. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.