New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,800 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of First Solar worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 376,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in First Solar by 110.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 34.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,319.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,412 shares of company stock worth $900,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

