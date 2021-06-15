New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,250 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

