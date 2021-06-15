New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,563 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Vipshop worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

