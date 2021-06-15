New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 940,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,223,000 after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $10,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,820,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of UDR opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

