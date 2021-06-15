New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 74,932 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

