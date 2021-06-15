New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,500 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,283. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.10. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

