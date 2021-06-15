New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.18.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

